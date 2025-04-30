Major improvements coming to park, soccer complex on Northside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is set to begin a multi-million dollar renovation of Jacobs Park and the Nicolas P. Ochoa Soccer Complex on Tucson's north side. A public groundbreaking event will take place at the park, 3300 N. Fairview Ave., at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 9.

Led by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Ward 3 Council Member Kevin Dahl, the initiative follows community input and planning, which began in July of 2021. The project aims to transform the 48-acre park into a revitalized hub for families and residents of all ages.

Beginning in mid-May, the park will close to allow construction to begin. While the park will be fenced off, several facilities and services will remain available during the closure. Jacobs Pool and Splash Pad will operate from June 1 to July 31, and the Jacobs/City YMCA will stay open throughout construction. The Household Hazardous Waste program will continue operating from the south parking lot, with the next collection scheduled for Saturday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Construction at the Nicolas P. Ochoa Soccer Complex is expected to be completed by fall 2025, while work on Jacobs Park is scheduled to finish by summer 2026.

Key improvements to Jacobs Park include:



New playground surfacing

Renovated and new ramadas

A new softball complex

Updated restroom facilities

New sports field lighting

Refurbished sports courts

New pickleball and futsal courts

A family picnic area

A new skate park

An expanded and relocated dog park

Green Stormwater Infrastructure features

Irrigation system replacement

Enhancements to the pool and splash pad

The nearly $9.2 million project is funded through multiple sources, including:



Proposition 407: Parks + Connections Bond – $3,960,300

Impact Fees – $800,000

Storm to Shade Funds – $300,000

City Framework Funds – $1,100,000

Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Land and Water Conservation Fund grant – $2,995,500

Proposition 407 is a $225 million bond package passed by voters in 2018 to improve city parks and public spaces.

Norris Design is leading the project’s design, and Sellers and Sons is the contractor.

For more information or to view the master plan adopted by the mayor and council in August 2022, visit the project website at https://tucsondelivers.tucsonaz.gov/pages/jacobspark.