As Tucson heats up, city celebrates Freedom Park splash pad this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Tucson temperatures heat up, city leaders are inviting families to cool down and celebrate a splash pad project in midtown.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nikki Lee and Tucson Parks and Recreation will host an event marking the official completion of the Freedom Park splash pad on Saturday, May 3, at 10 a.m. The splash pad is located at 5000 E. 29th St.

The celebration aligns with the annual Ward 4 Splash Bash — a free, family-friendly event running until 12:30 p.m. The event features food, music, bounce houses, games and crafts for all ages.

Although the splash pad quietly opened late last summer, Lara Hamwey, director of Tucson Parks and Recreation, said it’s a great reminder for those who may not have realized the splash pad opened last year.

“This is a way for us to celebrate the investment, bring everybody out, celebrate that summer is right around the corner. It’s starting to get hot, and this is just the perfect destination to cool off,” Hamwey said.

The project was made possible through Tucson Delivers — the 2018 voter-approved Proposition 407 bond initiative — along with impact fees.

The project also included new fencing and outdoor furniture, and a full remodel of two existing restrooms to meet ADA accessibility requirements.

"Investments like these are made possible thanks to Tucsonans who voted yes on Proposition 407, a $225 million bond package to improve our City Parks and Connections," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

"Our pools and splash pads are part of our heat relief infrastructure located throughout the city to help keep residents cool, and they are especially important as we head into the hot summer months. I look forward to celebrating with the residents of Ward 4 as we unveil this new splash pad and other amenities that will make Freedom Park more accessible and enjoyable to all."

McGann and Associates served as the design team, and Kappcon Incorporated General Contractors handled construction.

If you can’t make it Saturday, Tucson’s splash pads are open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset through the end of October.

City splash pad locations:



Catalina Park Splash Pad , 925 N. Fourth Ave. (closed until May 1 due to bathroom construction)

, 925 N. Fourth Ave. (closed until May 1 due to bathroom construction) Clements Splash Pad , 8155 E. Poinciana Drive

, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive Fort Lowell Splash Pad , 2900 N. Craycroft Road

, 2900 N. Craycroft Road Freedom Splash Pad , 5000 E. 29th St.

, 5000 E. 29th St. Gunny Barreras Splash Pad , 5890 S. Campbell Ave.

, 5890 S. Campbell Ave. Jesse Owens Splash Pad , 400 S. Sarnoff Drive

, 400 S. Sarnoff Drive Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad , 2536 N. Castro Ave.

, 2536 N. Castro Ave. Palo Verde Park Splash Pad , 355 S. Mann Ave. (closed until further notice due to park construction)

, 355 S. Mann Ave. (closed until further notice due to park construction) Purple Heart Splash Pad , 9800 E. Rita Road

, 9800 E. Rita Road Udall Splash Pad, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

For a full list of City of Tucson pools and splash pads, visit: https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Departments/Parks-and-Recreation/Pools-and-Splash-Pads/Splash-Pads.