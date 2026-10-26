M&J Jamaican Delights serves Jamaican food in Tucson, with plans to expand its schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A taste of Jamaica is making its way to Tucson through M&J Jamaican Delights, a food truck that opened two months ago and is serving up jerk-seasoned meats and traditional Jamaican dishes.

Tucson food truck serves Jamaican favorites, inspired by owner’s childhood in the kitchen

Owner Markland Harris operates the truck near Prince Road and Geronimo Avenue. He said the idea to cook professionally started when he was a child.

“My mom used to leave me and go to church and I used to be the one who cooked,” Harris said.

Now, Harris is sharing those flavors with Tucson, including jerk-seasoned chicken and pork and Jamaican oxtails.

Harris said his friends, family and wife, Jennifer — the “J” in M&J — have supported him along the way.

Marc Monroy

One friend said the truck is filling a gap in the local food scene.

“It means a lot because there really isn’t a lot of Jamaican food in Tucson,” the friend said.

Jennifer Harris said there is plenty of interest in the cuisine.

“Not too many Jamaican food and a lot of people [are] crazy about Jamaican food here,” she said.

But running a food truck comes with its own challenges. Markland Harris said it takes constant attention and hard work.

Marc Monroy

“You got to be on point you have to always be here, you know,” he said.

Still, Harris said being his own boss makes the effort worthwhile.

“Nothing beats working on your own,” he said.

“I don’t have to report for nobody, I report to myself and that’s a wonderful feeling,” Harris said.

Harris said the truck is currently open four days a week, and he hopes to expand to a five-day schedule.