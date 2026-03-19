Locked out of the washes: Tucson installs metal gates, as unhoused residents seek shelter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New metal gates are being installed on tunnels and washes around the Northside of Tucson, cutting off access to makeshift shelters used by the unhoused population.

When asked about the new gates, a representative with the city of Tucson issued this statement:

"The City of Tucson is moving forward with the installation of grates in the Navajo and Cemetery washes as part of a broader safety and neighborhood improvement effort funded by the Office of Violence Prevention and Intervention. This project reflects a strategic investment in both public safety and community well-being."

"The installation is informed by recommendations from the surrounding business community as well as the Tucson Police Department...By securing these wash areas, the project is intended to enhance pedestrian and street safety while discouraging unsafe or unlawful activity."

Construction crews were seen welding gates on the wash at Navajo & Oracle Road throughout last week.

KGUN 9 went to the washes to talk to some of the people living there about what it is like and what would happen if these gates closed them off.

Jordan Crosley is one of the citizens living in one of the washes with his mother.

"I've been all over the city… as far as homeless communities go, we're really tight here, and close with one another," Crosley said.

Crosley has lived on the Northside in Flowing Wells his whole life. After falling on hard times, Crosley said losing the washes would be tough for their community.

"We can rebuild wherever, and we have done it many times before, but it would make me sad," Crosley said.

"We're not animals, we're not savages… we're just people who unfortunately lost our homes and made a new one," Crosley said.

But the city still says living in the washes and tunnels is dangerous. That's why outreach groups like Old Pueblo Community Services work to get people out of the washes and provide them with food, clothing, and shelter.

OPCS even helps run the Amphi Neighborhood Resource Center near the washes, running outreach efforts to get people off the streets.

"We just go out and try to meet people where they're at and find out what their needs are and just try to supply that," outreach worker Brian Degrafenreid said.

However, space is running out.

"There aren't enough shelter beds. The shelters we have run at 98% occupancy," OPCS Outreach Director Deirdra Goeth said.

The city says it has helped more than 2,433 people find housing and resources, but over 40,000 remain on the public housing waitlist.

When asked about the housing situation, the city had this to say:

"As a response, the Tucson City Council last month declared a housing and homelessness emergency ordinance, which is intended to allow the creation of more shelter spaces on land where they have been prevented from doing so before. The ordinance will give the City flexibility to create safe sleeping sites, safe parking sites, and shelter spaces. The emergency declaration helps to speed up permit requests from a year to a couple of months for non-profit and faith-based partners."

Crosley says he understands the city’s concern, and does appreciate the outreach efforts.

"I understand, living in a tunnel is dangerous," Crosley said. "But we’ll still be here, we''ll figure something out. We're a pretty resourceful people."