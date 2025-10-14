Local veteran turns ice cream passion into mission to give back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On a rainy afternoon in Oro Valley, Tim Wisard didn’t let the weather stop him from sharing the story behind his business — a small-batch ice cream company built on community and compassion.

Wisard, a disabled Army veteran, co-founded ScoopTogether after years working in the IT industry. When health challenges forced him to slow down, he shifted focus to a new mission: using homemade ice cream to raise money for local causes.

“I also run a nonprofit called Give Back Center,” Wisard said. “We help veterans with housing and basic life skills and a place to stay rent free and utility free while they get back on their feet.”

While searching for a creative way to fundraise, Wisard turned to his longtime hobby — making ice cream from scratch. He and his business partner, Alex, began crafting clean, small-batch flavors with simple ingredients and no artificial colors or preservatives.

They launched ScoopTogether in August, and 30% of all sales now go to area nonprofits, including Friends of PACC and other local organizations.

The pair’s goal is to make a product that tastes good and does good — one scoop at a time. “We also wanted to help other small businesses,” Wisard said. “Times are tough, so we wanted to offer restaurants a premium product we could sell for a good amount and kind of help their business that way.”

Wisard’s ice cream can be found at his ice-cream truck outside of the Catalina Brewing Compant. Alternatively, it can also be found inside local restaurants like OV Pizza and Pints, where his pints have quickly become a customer favorite.

The business started with trial and error — early versions of ScoopTogether included freeze-dried treats and soda recipes that didn’t meet commercial requirements. But after refining their process and flavor lineup, Wisard says they found their rhythm and built a following.

From traditional chocolate to vegan options and “pup cups” that benefit Friends of PACC, ScoopTogether continues to expand its menu and community reach.

For Wisard, the most rewarding part has been seeing the reactions of those who try his ice cream. “People liking the ice cream,” he said. “If people didn’t like the ice cream, I wouldn’t be selling it.”