La Michoacana Ice Cream Spot grows from one shop to 8 locations across Arizona and California

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson ice cream shop rooted in Mexican culture and childhood nostalgia has grown into an eight-location business spanning two states.

La Michoacana grows to 8 locations across Arizona and California

La Michoacana Ice Cream Spot, located along Oracle Road and Navajo in Tucson, is one of eight shops owner Eric Zuñiga operates across Arizona and California.

"When my mom, grandma would pick me up from school, we would always stop by before heading home [to] get a paleta, get an ice cream," Zuñiga said.

That childhood memory became the inspiration for his business. Zuñiga opened his first La Michoacana in Long Beach in 2010 before expanding to Mesa, Gilbert and Tucson.

Marc Monroy

The shops serve classic Mexican snacks and treats — including esquites, raspados, tostielotes and fresas con crema — and are designed to feel familiar to customers who grew up with those flavors.

"They say it reminds them of home, somehow," Zuñiga said.

Even the smell of the shop is part of the experience. Zuñiga said every location carries the same scent — one that many Hispanic customers immediately recognize.

"Go to our shops everywhere smells like this," Zuñiga said.

Marc Monroy

"You smell it and you think of the shop," Zuñiga said.

I walked in and immediately recognized it — that distinct paletería smell, the kind every Mexican ice cream shop seems to share. The scent of Fabuloso, a liquid cleaner used for cleaning floors.

"I know this smell," Zuñiga said.

Despite the shop's growth, Zuñiga said rising costs have created challenges. He said a pack of cups that once cost around $40 now runs about $60, and the price of fruit and utensils has also climbed.

"Utensils, fruit it's expensive," Zuñiga said.

Still, Zuñiga said keeping prices accessible for his customers remains a priority.

Marc Monroy

"We try to maintain our prices as low as we can and to a certain point obviously we can't," Zuñiga said.

"Hustling man there's long nights, long days," Zuñiga said.

Despite the pressures facing local shops, Zuñiga said he remains committed to serving his community — whether in Long Beach or Tucson.

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