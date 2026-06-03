TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jacobs Park is nearing completion on a renovation that has kept it closed for more than a year, with a grand reopening expected in mid-August.

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Jacobs Park renovation nearly complete ahead of grand reopening this summer

The City of Tucson says the project is nearly complete. When finished, the 50-acre park will feature new basketball courts, a splash pad open through the summer, safety additions, and a futsal court — a street-style soccer court designed like a basketball court but with goal posts instead of nets — which is rarely seen at other parks in Tucson.

Joe Barr with Tucson Parks and Recreation said the renovations are aimed at bringing people back to the park.

Marc Monroy

"We want to activate the parks, we want people to go to the parks, and that helps the parks be more safe and more utilized by the community," Barr said.

Barr noted the area sees violence but said he hopes the renovation helps create a safer atmosphere.

SEE SIMILAR COVERAGE: Jacobs Park Renovations underway to help make the community safer

"The unique thing is going to be the diversity of things here that wasn't here before," Barr said.

Marc Monroy

About 300 trees will line a renovated walking trail that had been deteriorating. The trail will wrap around the entire park.

"It's going to go all the way back there to where those oleander hedges are, and those pines are, and around through here in front of the YMCA," Barr said.

Marc Monroy

Construction is expected to wrap up in mid-August.

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