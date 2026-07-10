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House fire near Orange Grove, Shannon under control; no injuries reported

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@NorthwestFire/X
"Firefighters from NWFD and <a href="https://x.com/GRFDAZ">@GRFDAZ</a> responded to a house fire off Parsley Road near Orange Grove and Shannon just before <a href="https://x.com/NorthwestFire/status/2075362221253902472?t=240">4:00</a> today. The fire is under control, there are no injuries, and the cause will be under investigation."
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Posted

Firefighters with Northwest Fire District and Golder Ranch Fire District responded to a house fire off Parsley Road near Orange Grove and Shannon roads just before 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Northwest Fire.

The fire is now under control and no injuries were reported, the district said. The cause remains under investigation.

Pima County Sheriff's Department was also on scene.

First responders continue to work in the area, and Northwest Fire is asking drivers to avoid it while crews remain on scene.

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