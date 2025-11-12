Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hollywood Barber College offers free cuts for veterans

The shop will have open chairs for any military veteran on Nov. 12th from 9AM-4PM
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Hollywood Barber College is doing its part to give back to local veterans with free haircuts on Nov. 12th.

The free haircuts will be given out from 9 A.M. all the way until 4 P.M., where veterans can sit down with the community and get a fresh cut on the house.

HBC owner Richard Campas says that it's the least they can do for the veterans in our community.

"Giving back to those who've given so much for our freedom is who we are," Campas said. "Our veterans deserve care, respect, and community. We're honored to play a small part in that."

