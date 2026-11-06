Habitat for Humanity Tucson program teaches construction skills while building affordable homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local program is helping Tucson residents learn new skills while also helping build affordable housing in the area.

Habitat for Humanity-Tucson is giving students hands-on construction training at no cost, opening the door to new career opportunities. From learning how to use power tools to helping put up the walls of a home, students in the Workforce Development Program at Habitat are getting a firsthand look at what it takes to work in construction.

For student Elishama Semanas, it's an opportunity to do something he's always enjoyed.

"I love what Habitat for Humanity does for the community and stuff like that. So, I obviously wanted to like be a part of the team, stuff like that. And then I love like hands-on work. I love building things," Semanas said.

But there's more to construction than just picking up a hammer. Workforce development manager, Juan Garcia, says the free program combines classroom instruction with real-world experience, teaching students about safety, carpentry and other skilled trades.

"The workforce development program that we have here ties the hands-on portion of the construction site with the book content and helps the students explore a new trade. And it gives them more confidence to apply for a job and possibly pursue a career," Juan Garcia said.

The program is now in its third group of students, with 15 participants coming through a partnership with Pima County. Garcia says their work is already making an impact. Students have helped build wall panels for Casitas on Park, one of Habitat's newest housing developments on the southside.

For Semanas, that's something to be proud of.

"I feel really confident, and I could say like anytime I pass by with the kids, I'll be like, 'Hey, I built those right there,'" Semanas said.

The work is helping create housing while also helping students prepare for what comes next. From carpentry to plumbing, electrical and HVAC, the program introduces students to different career paths without the financial burden of paying for training.

"By the time the student is done with the program, they'll be walking away with the skills to use power tools, hand tools, safety, and also the confidence of working on a residential home. It has exposure to many other trades. It includes leadership," Garcia said.

The training runs anywhere from six to 12 weeks. If this sounds like something you'd like to be a part of, click here to get more details.

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