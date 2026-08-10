Grant Road reopens between Fairview and I-10 underpass, bringing new customers to Blessed Coffee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Armando Moreno has worked at Blessed Coffee for a couple of years and has watched construction reshape streets across Tucson. When a stretch of Grant Road between Fairview and the I-10 underpass closed, foot traffic slowed — but loyal customers kept coming through the door.

Section of Grant Road reopens: Blessed Coffee ready for new customers

"It was business as usual," Moreno said.

The City of Tucson opened that section of Grant Road last week, and construction is steadily progressing along the corridor.

A previous report on the closures brought unexpected attention to the shop. Moreno said new faces started showing up after the story aired.

Marc Monroy

"That really brought curiosity to our shop so now that the street is open we've gotten a lot of new customers," Moreno said.

During the closure, Blessed Coffee leaned on the wholesale side of its business, roasting and selling coffee to organizations throughout the community.

With the road now open and the holiday season approaching, Moreno is optimistic about what comes next.

Marc Monroy

"We're expecting a high volume of customers," Moreno said.

"We're looking forward going into the holidays and we think it's going to be really busy," Moreno said.

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