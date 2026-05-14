Grant Road expansion to add 2 lanes between I-10 and Flowing Wells Road, closures incoming

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction on Grant Road is set to begin next Friday, when the City of Tucson plans to close the stretch between the I-10 underpass and Flowing Wells Road to expand the road from four lanes to six.

The Regional Transportation Authority is leading the project. The city says the RTA helps businesses promote themselves — including on social media — while construction is underway.

Local business owners are reacting to the upcoming work with a mix of concern and cautious optimism.

Jerry Gerber, a delivery business owner, said he has watched construction take a toll on businesses across Tucson.

"It seems like it's going on everywhere in Tucson all the time."

Gerber said the road closure could affect his operations.

"Because I'm a delivery business, I've seen what construction has done to local businesses whether it's losing business or money."

He said he worries the disruption could affect his customers' ability to reach him.

"I'm sure they're going to be delayed coming over here so I wonder if I lose my next day delivery."

City of Tucson

Armando Moreno, owner of Blessed Grounds Coffee, said he is approaching the project with confidence.

"We have confidence that business is going to go as usual."

Moreno said he sees a potential upside to the project.

"You know we've got to deal and roll through the punches and hopefully it's going to be for a good thing for the business, especially with the casino coming in."

City spokesperson Rachel Hutchinson acknowledged the impact on the business community.

"We hear and understand these concerns from local businesses."

Hutchinson said the long-term benefits of the project will be worth it.

"Once this construction is complete, traffic in the area is set to be improved and be accessible to everyone in the area."

The city plans to wrap up construction late summer. Roads are expected to reopen in early August.

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