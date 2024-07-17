GAP Ministries operating as normal despite ongoing storm damage recovery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Storm damage recovery continues at GAP Ministries. While the nonprofit is preparing to break ground on its new kitchen soon, the focus is on another building—as Sunday's storm caused major damage.

Tiane Kennedy from GAP Ministries tells me the storm left behind $200,000 worth of damage.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

"It was crazy," Kennedy said.

Sunday's storm left a trail of destruction, including a broken fence and scattered skylights around the property.

"We couldn't even believe it 'cause just two days before, actually the day before, we had about 80 volunteers in this building," said Kennedy.

She says roofers are almost finished boarding up the broken windows.

Although Tucson had two tornado warnings on Sunday, the damage wasn't the result of tornadoes. KGUN 9 meteorologist Cuyler Diggs says it was because of a phenomenon called straight-line wind. The winds, going as fast as about 76 MPH, pushed in part of the wall of their conference room and a nearby metal bench was lifted off the ground—with the nail still intact.

"It was disappointing," said Kennedy. "The very first thought we had was, 'gosh we're $120,000 away from finishing the kitchen. We're supposed to break ground on August 5th for the brand new kitchen we waited two years for, and then now this.'"

Kennedy says GAP ministries appreciate the community's support.

"I just got a call from Margo Susco with Tucson Police Department: 'What can we do to help?' I got a call from Ed Alexander with Red Cross: 'What can we do to help?' So, everybody's been fabulous."

Despite ongoing repairs, all programs are still functioning and the Community Warehouse is open for pickups.

