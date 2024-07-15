Tucson area sees Tornado Warnings Sunday night

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As severe thunderstorms swept through the Tucson area Sunday night, the National Weather Service issued multiple Tornado Warnings that have since expired.

One was for the Catalina Mountains and Summerhaven area, another for the Marana area around I-10. Both were issued between 6 and 7 p.m., and in both cases the NWS radar indicated rotation.

Sunday's storms knocked out power for thousands, while also knocking down trees. Intense hail was mixed in with rain strong enough to prompt Flash Flood Warnings across the area.

