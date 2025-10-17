Flowing Wells Unified School District asking for funds for school repairs with Prop 415

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Flowing Wells Unified School District is asking for $30 million to fix up buildings and start new programs.

Proposition 415 is one of three educational measures on this year’s ballot.

If passed, it means funding for the Flowing Wells Unified School District.

They say this funding will be primarily used for building renovations, after-school programs and building security.

KGUN 9 met with Flowing Wells Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tamera McAllister, who gave some insight about the bond.

"So we really have 4 priorities for Proposition 415," McAllister said. "The first one is school safety, so we want to update the fencing around several of our locations. We also want to install shatterproof glass."

The bond Will also go towards supporting new programs.

“We want to build an early childhood center. At Richardson Elementary School on the grounds, as well also before and after school programs," McAllister stated. "Student transportation is another priority. We want to modernize some of our vans and buses.”

McAllister says this will be paid for with funds granted by Proposition 415.

"So we’re asking for a $30 million bond to be approved for the district," McAllister stated.

If passed, McAllister says Flowing Wells will split the funds across different projects.

$4 million will go to safety, $19.5 million will go towards construction and renovations, and $1.7 million will go towards student transportation.

$4.7 million will be going towards admin purposes.

This bond will affect property taxes, increasing the overall rates to $72 per $100,000 of assessed value.

According to data from the Pima County Property Tax Team, that’s in line with tax rates over the past 10 years,

A Yes vote on Proposition 415, will support issuing $30 million in bonds to fund the public school system through the construction and renovation of buildings, new transportation buildings like school buses, and the improvement of school grounds and security, as well as funds being allocated to a new preschool program. This will raise property taxes to $72.12 per $100,000 assessed value.

A No vote on Proposition 415 opposes issuing $30 million to the Flowing Wells Unified School District and a raise in property tax.

If passed, this bond will be repaid over the next 20 years.