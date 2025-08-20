Flowing Wells High School brings in International Photography Day with a splash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at Flowing Wells High School have come up with a way to celebrate International Photography Day while keeping students and staff cool.

The Flowing Wells High School Photo Club gathered their community up for a special project.

Water balloons were dropped over people’s heads while members of the photography club went to work, taking pictures of scenes with a lot of motion.

“We’re basically celebrating international photography day the best way possible by showcasing what photography can do,” Flowing Wells High School teacher Joshua Nistas said.

The exercise is meant to teach students the basics of shutter speed, as well as how to take great shots with lots of movements.

The photo club says this is hopefully the first step on a long and happy career for all of these young photographers.

“Photo Club has been a great inspiration,” Photo Club President Benny Durazo-Laborin said. “Growing as a photographer has been really easy here, seeing how much help and support you have. It's just a great time.”