Flooded roads, washes led to 8 swift water rescues Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heavy rain this weekend turned washes around Tucson into fast-moving currents, leading to several swift water rescues.

Tucson Fire Department responded to its fourth swift water rescue of the night off of Camino de la Tierra and Tres Nogales Road, just after 10 p.m., Sunday.

"We've had several rescues at that spot throughout the years. That vehicle was close enough that our 107-foot aerial truck could actually back up and extend out and reach out to that gentleman. He was on the roof, and we were able to get him off that way," said TFD's Special Operations Coordinator, Jamie Sieminski.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Sieminski says 14 units responded to the call, which included Northwest Fire and Golden Ranch fire districts. He says rescues like these require extra assistance, which means more trucks are out of service for other calls.

"That's four folks on each truck," said Sieminski. "That's a lot of personnel."

While I was at the Rillito Wash, I stopped and talked with a tow truck driver who told me drivers similar to the man rescued on Sunday could end up with a $900 bill. Sieminski says this kind of call was preventable, as flood watch warnings had been in effect for days in advance.

I also saw a car driving into the same area where the rescue happened. Sieminski says drivers should not take the risk.

Jacqueline Aguilar

"It's something that's very avoidable. We don't have to do it, but it seems to happen every year," said Sieminski.

Sieminski describes another intense call near Tucson Medical Center, where bystanders helped someone who fell into the wash before firefighters arrived.

"While we appreciate that they did that, our personnel won't go near water without personal flotation devices and helmets. So, we appreciate that they did that and it was a good outcome, but we ask that you stay away from the water because you too can become a victim," Sieminski said.

Tucson Fire responded to a total of eight swift water rescues and nine stranded calls on Sunday.

Sieminski states his message stays the same when water covers the roads: "turn around, don't drown."