Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center urgently seeks funding to fund senior meals program in 2027

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center is urgently seeking donations to keep its senior meals program running next year following a major funding cut in 2025.

At 89 years old, Ellie Towne is doing everything she can to secure enough funds to keep the "A Plate Full of Care" program alive.

"It is very scary when they don’t know when they’re going to get their next meal," Towne said.

After raising the $45,000 needed to feed seniors this year, the center now needs to match that amount in 2027 to make sure no senior in the area goes hungry. The food is provided through GAP Ministry, a Northside nonprofit.

Marc Monroy

Towne credits the Flowing Wells Neighborhood Association, the Community Coalition, and several local credit unions for helping fund the program in 2026.

According to Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center:



Pima Federal Credit Union: $10,000

$10,000 Hughes Federal Credit Union: $5,000

$5,000 Tucson Federal Credit Union: $5,000

$5,000 Vantage West Credit Union: $5,000

$5,000 Pyramid Federal Credit Union $1000

The program currently serves 40 to 60 seniors three days a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The center hopes to grow participation.

Larry Neal benefits from the program and is spreading the word by visiting parks and encouraging other seniors to attend.

"It’s very important because without that, people were just not coming to the community center," Neal said.

"If I see someone, especially older folks, I’ll say, ‘Have you heard of the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center?’" Neal said.

Marc Monroy

When asked about plans to expand the program to five days a week, Towne noted it relies on donations.

"We haven’t talked about that yet, but it depends on the funding whether we can do that," Towne said.

The community center is located near Ruthrauff and Obetka.

"People can reach me anytime — just call, and we’d be glad to help them," Towne said.