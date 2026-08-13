Ellie Towne Community Center's senior meals program secures funding through end of next year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Plate Full of Care senior meals program at the Ellie Towne Community Center in Flowing Wells has secured funding through the end of next year — a major milestone for a program that nearly shut down after funding cuts last summer.

Flowing Wells senior meals program funded through 2027

The community center hosted its usual tri-weekly meal day Wednesday afternoon while also celebrating the news.

United Health Care played a crucial role in bringing the necessary funding to the program. Jesse Sosa, who works in the communications department with United Health Care, said his team was moved to act after coming across previous reporting about the funding cuts on social media.

"Once we read Ellie's story we knew we had to do something to help," Sosa said.

Marc Monroy

Sosa got his team to secure the funds and deliver them to the community center.

"Being able to support a local program like this actually feeds into our mission," Sosa said.

The program has been running since 2007 and serves seniors every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Funding cuts last summer put the program at risk of going away entirely.

At nearly 90 years old, program creator Ellie Towne fought to bring the funding back. She said the secured money will make a significant difference.

Marc Monroy

"That $45,000 will go a long way in feeding people," Towne said.

Community member Anne Scully welcomed the news.

"It's fantastic, fantastic, I think more places need that type of funding," Scully said.

While the program currently runs three days a week, Towne is fighting to expand it further. She already has her sights set on what comes next.

Marc Monroy

"Ohhh 2028! We have to go out and fund for 2028; we can't let this die... we have to keep this thing going," Towne said.

"We'll see how it works out in the future," Towne said.