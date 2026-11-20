TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As thousands of cyclists take on El Tour de Tucson, two riders are using the event to raise awareness and funding for research into a rare progressive disease that affects their muscles.

El Tour de Tucson riders pedal to raise awareness and funds for rare muscle disease

Sam Ray, 21, was diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, or FSHD, when he was 6 years old.

The disease causes muscles to weaken over time. Ray has a more aggressive form, with symptoms beginning early in life.

Marc Monroy

George Pollock, who traveled from Florida to ride El Tour's 102-mile course, also lives with FSHD. He said his symptoms began later in life than Ray's.

“We actually have the same disease... I happen to have those symptoms of muscle weakness later in life and Sam happened to have them early in life and it affects him much more,” Pollock said.

The two riders are advocating for greater awareness and fundraising to support research toward a treatment or cure.

Marc Monroy

“We're both big advocates for awareness and for fundraising... towards a cure,” Pollock said.

Their team raised $55,000 last year and has already surpassed that amount this year, according to the riders.

They've raised about $62,000 this year so far.

Ray said research and clinical trials also need to include younger people living with the disease.

“There's a lot of exclusion of certain groups from clinical trials. So young adults and kids tend to be excluded from clinical trials,” Ray said.

Ally Roets

For him, finding a cure is only part of the goal. He wants to make sure any future treatment is accessible to everyone affected by FSHD.

“A cure for me would be a cure for everyone... to see that no one gets excluded from a treatment that is available,” Ray said.

For Ray and Pollock, the ride is about more than reaching the finish line. They're hoping each mile helps move research forward and brings a future without the limitations of FSHD closer.