Deputies serve 270 domestic violence warrants during two-day sweep

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department spent two days going door to door this week serving more than 270 domestic violence-related warrants, part of an annual effort held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The regional operation, organized by PCSD, included help from the Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana and Sahuarita police departments, along with Pima County Probation and the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the Oct. 14–15 sweep resulted in 55 arrests, 81 warrants cleared and 250 addresses checked. A total of 271 warrants were targeted during the two-day effort.

“We just want to make sure we’re doing our job in doing justice for the victims of Pima County,” said Sgt. Fernando Fimbres with the Sheriff’s Department’s Domestic Violence Unit. “The victim’s well-being is the most important thing we focus on.”

Fimbres said the annual operation—launched in 2010—helps hold offenders accountable while reminding victims their cases are not forgotten.

He added that deputies also work closely with Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse, connecting survivors with resources once arrests are made.

“It can be a combination of victims not realizing they’re in a domestic-violence situation, or feeling like they can’t get help,” Fimbres said. “The big step is identifying you’re in that situation and reaching out.”

For Rachel Tineo, the two-day sweep carries personal meaning. Her niece, Tina, was murdered in 2013 by the father of her children — a tragedy that turned Tineo into a public advocate and speaker for Emerge.

“She was a person. She wasn’t just a victim of domestic abuse,” Tineo said. “She was a mom, a niece, a daughter, a best friend. She was so much to our family.”

Since her niece’s death, Tineo has devoted her life to educating others about the warning signs of abuse and the services available to families in crisis.

“The work that they’re doing is imperative,” she said of the warrant sweep, “but if it’s done on a more consistent basis, we’ll see the numbers drop because we’re not tolerating it anymore.”

She hopes efforts like this encourage more survivors to come forward and seek help.

“No one should ever suffer in silence,” Tineo said. “Even perfect strangers care and want to help.”

How to get help

Those with active domestic-violence-related warrants can self-report to Pima Consolidated Justice Court (240 N. Stone Ave.) on Wednesday, Oct. 16, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to appear before a judge and resolve their case.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, contact Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse at 520-795-4266 or visit emergecenter.org. The hotline is available 24 hours a day in multiple languages.

Emerge representatives will also be in the community throughout the month:

• Footsteps to Healing 5K – Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. at Reid Park

• Powerlifting for Prevention – Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. at Tucson Strength (Speedway & Kolb); Emerge will have an information table beginning around 8:30 a.m.