Cyclovia returns to Tucson’s North Side, highlighting community and connection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Streets on Tucson’s north side looked a little different Sunday — no cars, just people. The popular Cyclovia Tucson event returned, giving cyclists and pedestrians three miles of open roads to explore, connect, and reimagine what city streets can be.

The biannual event, organized by the Living Streets Alliance , aims to transform ordinary streets into vibrant public spaces. Executive Director Vanessa Cascio says the event is about helping Tucsonans envision a safer, more connected community.

“Our mission is really to transform our streets to be living, public spaces for people to be able to connect and also use alternate modes like walking, biking, and taking public transit safely,” Cascio said.

This fall’s route wound through the Thrive in the 05 neighborhoods, part of a city-led revitalization effort focused on investment and community growth in areas such as Old Pasqua, Bronx Park, Esquer Park, and Dunbar Springs.

The linked route had the effect of a giant block party, with each neighborhood's characteristics, businesses, and organizations showing up.

Along with the festivities, the Arizona Complete Health Hub, located at the Pima Community College Downtown campus, offered free mammograms, prostate screenings, and diabetes screenings.

Living Streets Alliance board member Albert Elias says Cyclovia exposes residents to new corners of the city while promoting a vision of safer, more inclusive streets.

“A lot of people have never visited these places,” Elias said. “This gives them a chance to learn more about this neighborhood and be more connected.”

For many, the event is also about connection on a personal level. North side resident Frederico Colmenero says Cyclovia brings neighbors together.

“Yeah, it takes everybody out of the neighborhood, brings them out and then we mingle,” he said with a smile. “It reminds me of the old days, riding a bike around the neighborhood.” Colmenero brought his family out on a bike ride to tour the route before they headed back to the Old Pasqui neighborhood to sample fry bread and listen to music.

Among the local organizations participating was Mike’s Bikes, a community group founded by Irma Woodward and her family in memory of their son, Michael, who was killed in 2014. The organization works with families who have been impacted by homicide, helping to bring them peace and joy in the face of grief.

“Our family has been navigating this grief journey for 11 years now,” she said. “We created the foundation in Michael’s memory to get families out that are struggling with the same issues. There’s a lot of joy to be felt, but we have to get past that guilt and say our people want us to be happy again.”

Woodward says the goal is to help others rediscover joy through movement — whether that’s biking, walking, or skating.

The organization has attended Cyclovia for the past three sessions. For Woodward, the event represents healing and togetherness.

“There’s no better medicine than community, sunshine, and having some joy,” she said.

Cyclovia takes place twice a year in different parts of Tucson. The next event is planned for Spring 2026, though organizers have not yet announced the route.

Updates and more information can be found on the Cyclovia Tucson website .