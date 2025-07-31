Curacao offers free household essentials to Tucson families in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As families across Southern Arizona face economic hardship and uncertainty, one local retailer is stepping in to help.

Curacao, located at the Tucson Mall, 4510 N. Oracle Road, has launched its Essential Assistance Program, offering free household essentials, including microwaves, blenders, and food, to families struggling with basic needs.

“We’re at a time we haven’t experienced before,” said Curacao Tucson store manager Alison Gaxiola. “People are afraid, and we want them to know we’re here for them.”

The program is designed to be accessible and confidential, with the store even reaching out to community members and offering deliveries for those unable to leave their homes.

Families can apply for help through their website.