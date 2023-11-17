PCSD: Criminal charges will not be filed in 9-year-old's death at Northside school

UPDATE: 12:33 p.m., Nov. 21

No criminal charges will be filed and the case is in the process of being closed, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD will not be releasing the name of the 9-year-old child involved in the incident.

KGUN 9 spoke with community members at the school.

Brenda C. Lee has a granddaughter that goes to the school and she said her grand kids transferred there because it’s a good school. She said it’s also a safe school, but said the school still needs to be checked.

“Everything should be checked, just as a precaution, make sure everything is up to par so this doesn’t ever happen again,” Lee said.

The school had a memorial set up for the nine-year-old girl with posters, stuffed animals, and flowers.

Marisol Villicana said her kids went to the school in the nineties and 2000s and went back to the school to drop off flowers at the memorial.

“I think I really feel for the family; and it’s just heart-breaking, and I just really felt I should leave her something,” Villicana said.

Updated on Monday, Nov. 20 at 12:22 p.m.

Flowing Wells Unified School District issued a letter to Flowing Wells families from Superintendent Kevin Stoltzfus on Sunday, Nov. 19, about the death of the 9-year old girl last week.

In the letter, the school described how an employee was closing a large metal gate, when the gate disconnected from its support and struck a fourth-grade student who had approached the employee.

The student was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, the letter said. Stoltzfus did not release the name of the student out of respect to the family.

The letter said the district was working with law enforcement officials to investigate the incident and determine how it occurred.

"We will take all steps necessary to make sure a terrible accident like this never happens again," the letter said.

Updated on Friday, Nov. 17 at 5:36 p.m.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says a 9-year-old is dead after a metal gate fell on the child at Centennial Elementary School in the Flowing Wells School District.

According to PCSD, the child was helping close a metal gate when the gate disconnected, falling on him or her. No details except age have been released about the child.

PCSD says deputies and a Northwest Fire Department crew responded to the call and administered aid. The child was taken to a nearby hospital, and passed away due to the injuries

The investigation remains ongoing. Centennial Elementary School is located at 2200 W. Wetmore Rd.

Original Story

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident at Centennial Elementary School which involved serious injuries.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further details.