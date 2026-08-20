TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Blessed Grounds Coffee along Grant Road and Fairview Avenue in Tucson has built more than a coffee business. For Armando Moreno, the shop is a vehicle forgiving back — to the community, and to the small farms that make the coffee possible.

Blessed Grounds Coffee supports small farms and community

"I can't hoard the blessing to myself, I have to give it back," Moreno said.

Moreno has been with Blessed Grounds Coffee for years, starting out as a wholesale market before expanding to operate a front-of-house coffee shop on select days. The business buys directly from small farms around the world, cutting out the middleman on coffee bean imports.

"We do donate some of our proceeds to the small farms that we buy from," Moreno said.

Marc Monroy

Those farms span multiple countries.

"Even about and abroad like Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico," Moreno said.

Blessed Grounds also maintains a strong partnership with the Gospel Rescue Mission — a connection that is personal for Moreno.

"That's an awesome partnership that I get to, every two weeks, go drop off coffee and see my students," Moreno said.

Armando Moreno

The business has not been immune to economic pressures. Countries including Colombia and Mexico have been hit with tariffs ranging from 10 to 15 percent on imports. Still, Moreno said the challenges have not shaken his commitment to the mission.

"It has affected but again we're talking about blessings and I believe that this business has been blessed for us to have the means and the provision and to continue to buy," Moreno said.

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