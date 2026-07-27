TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Beef prices are impacting restaurants across the community, and Victoria's Cocina Mexicana is feeling the squeeze.

Beef prices squeeze Tucson restaurants as food costs climb across the board

Owner David Matias is up early helping prep the kitchen for the day while navigating high food costs — especially on skirt steaks, which are a key part of his menu.

"They have not gone down," Matias said.

"Now it's close to 11 dollars," Matias said.

Marc Monroy

A look at average beef prices shows a significant increase. Ground beef averages $8.60, a 12% increase from last year. The average steak runs nearly $13, a 16% increase.

"We're not charging these prices because we want to... we charge because we have to," Matias said.

Matias pays about $22,000 a month for meat. Other products have gone up as well.

"Lime were up to 75 dollars a case," Matias said.

Marc Monroy

Limes are especially critical at Victoria's Cocina Mexicana — they go into margaritas and marinades. The rising costs have led Matias to offer specials and resort to other cost-cutting methods.

"Especially now during the summer you have to cut some employees a little early or not schedule as many people," Matias said.

Despite the high prices, Matias saw an increase in sales this summer. The World Cup drew people to his restaurant, outweighing the typical summer slowdown.

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