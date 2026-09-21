Baby tortoises are popping up all over Tucson, and a local rescue needs your help finding them homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Baby sulcata tortoises are turning up all over Tucson, and Southern Arizona Reptile Rescue is asking the community for help finding them permanent homes.

Sulcata tortoises can live for over 100 years and grow up to 200 pounds, but they are unregulated in the pet trade. Pregnant females can lay as many as 30 eggs at a time, and with no way to spay or neuter them, thousands of baby tortoises end up as strays every year.

Cressi Brown of Southern Arizona Reptile Rescue & Education said the hatchings happen on a predictable cycle.

"Baby sulcatas are being hatched this time of year. And people in Tucson are finding them everywhere," Brown said.

Because the tortoises are unregulated, traditional animal shelters are not equipped to take them in.

"So as a rescue, people don't have any other options as far as turning them in because PACC and the Humane Society will not take them," Brown said.

Southern Arizona Reptile Rescue takes in baby sulcata tortoises along with other reptiles from across the community, but Brown says many rescues like theirs are reaching capacity. She points to a lack of regulation and consumer education as part of the problem.

"These are still being sold in pet stores and at reptile expos. There's really no regulation to require people to get, just kind of, the lack of research is also a big problem," Brown said.

The tortoises are native to Africa, and can the rescue says they eventually become invasive to Southern Arizona if left unchecked.

"When you see something that's this small, you're never going to imagine that it's going to reach 150 pounds and become extremely destructive," Brown said.

The rescue is asking community members to consider adopting, but wants potential owners to understand it is a lifelong commitment. Owners need to provide a safe and stable home, a secure habitat with access to hay and water, and shade.

"Helping these little guys find a forever home is the most rewarding part of my job, it's not easy to find a qualified home, but seeing people put in the time to figure out what these guys need is very rewarding," Brown said.

More information on how to adopt can be found at the Southern Arizona Reptile Rescue & Education Website.