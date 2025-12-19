Arizona Re-Entry Program helps formerly incarcerated individuals find employment amid slowing job market

Reports show hiring numbers are slowing nationwide, but the Arizona Department of Economic Security is leading programs to help people from any background find jobs.

One of their programs specifically helps people who served time in prison get back on their feet with employment.

In today's economy, it can be hard for anyone to find employment, let alone those who were previously incarcerated. However, the Arizona Department of Economic Security says they're here to help, and with their work re-entry program, they're giving past inmates new hope.

Amadi Cannon told KGUN 9 he used to be one of those inmates.

"I was out here in these streets doing what I didn't have no business doing. At the same time, I've learned a lesson from not having to be in that because the more I don't have to be in it, the better situations I get in life," Cannon said.

He spent 23 years in and out of prison.

"What I've done into the prison system, it's a revolving door. It's happened once, twice, three times. On the 4th, I think I got the bigger picture," Cannon said.

"Then I went ahead and got blessed by the program, the re-entry program. You know, I met a lot of amazing people that helped me through some of my strongest steps," Cannon said.

Like D.E.S. Re-Entry Coordinator Kenny Cruiel, who helped give Cannon a second chance through the re-entry program.

"Amadi was another one of my clients in prison at a very young age," Cruiel said. "Amadi did the program just exactly how we anticipated him. There's a class every day of the week for eight weeks, never late, gave us the best of it."

The program teaches people who have served time resume building, interview training, employer networking and more.

"I'm still using my tools from my program," Cannon said.

With Cruiel's help, Cannon was able to get back on his feet and look toward the future.

"I've had an amazing time being free from prison for five years. It's one of the greatest experiences I've had, to have the support this time. And I wouldn't, I wouldn't change the lick of my life because I'm here right now. I'm happy," Cannon said.

More information about the re-entry program can be found here.