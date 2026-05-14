'An absolute honor:' E.C. Nash Elementary will close its doors after decades serving the neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — E.C. Nash Elementary School will close its doors for the final time Wednesday, as the Amphitheater School District shuts down four campuses at the end of the school year.

Principal Jessica Jarrett, an alumna of the school, described the experience as emotional.

"Bittersweet but I feel like it's been more on the sweet side," Jarrett said.

Marc Monroy

"What an absolute honor and gift Nash has been to me," Jarrett said.

Second-grade teacher Amy Bell, also an alumna, taught at the school for just one year.

"I feel like it was meant to be to come here and be with them for the last year," Bell said.

Parents are wondering what will happen to the building and the surrounding area after the closure. Jarrett said she's not sure but is remaining optimistic about the future.

Marc Monroy

"I know that it's going to be protected. I know that whatever decisions are made it's going to be done so with thoughtfulness and awareness of the importance of our surrounding neighbors," Jarrett said.

Both Jarrett and Bell will move to different schools within the district.

"It'll still continue to have a strong community and we're going to be going to the two separate schools next year but we're still going to have a strong community at the schools that we go to," Bell said.

Amphitheater School District

Wednesday night, the community celebrated the school's legacy one last time before saying goodbye.

"I am so grateful that I got the chance to come back and teach with the staff again," Bell said.

The district is working on creating a new bus route for students dispersed to different schools and is adding more bus stops.

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