Amphi School District Board Member not seeking re-election after elementary closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Matt Kopec, vice president of the Amphitheater Unified School District Governing Board, is not seeking re-election after eight years on the board, after a year that included school closures driven by declining enrollment and budget concerns.

Kopec said demographic shifts and Arizona's private school voucher system pulled students and funding away from Amphi, ultimately forcing the district to close 4 elementary schools this year.

"Unfortunately, through demographic changes and the voucher system, we had declining enrollment," Kopec said.

"So we've had to close some schools this year," Kopec said.

Kopec says the board did feel the impact these decisions had on families and staff.

"I want to acknowledge the pain and frustration that parents and teachers had in the community about these closures," Kopec said. "Although it was unfortunate, we will be leaving the district in a more solid financial position," Kopec said.

The board also considered cutting arts and sports programs, but Kopec said that option was taken off the table.

"The rest of the board and I didn't think that was worth what we would be gaining," Kopec said.

With the controversy behind him, Kopec said he believes the district is ready for new leadership.

"I felt it would be good for a fresh start, with a new governing board member to help reset the district," Kopec said.

Looking back on his full tenure, Kopec pointed to guiding Amphi through the COVID-19 pandemic and expanding early childhood education as highlights in his career.

"Now we have pre-K and all-day kindergarten at every elementary school," Kopec said.

On his legacy, Kopec said he is confident in the colleagues he is leaving behind.

"Hopefully, I left the district better than I found it. I have faith in my current board colleagues — they'll continue to do a good job," Kopec said.