Amphi school district asks voters to decide fate of 4 closed elementary school buildings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Amphi Public School District is asking voters on Nov. 3 to approve the possible sale of four closed elementary school buildings.

The properties include Donaldson Elementary, Holaway Elementary, Nash Elementary, and Copper Creek Elementary. The district closed all four last school year due to budget concerns.

District leaders say selling the buildings could save money and help fund school improvements, technology upgrades, and new student transportation.

Read More: Amphi School District votes to close four elementary schools despite parent opposition

Michelle Valenzuela, communications director for the Amphi Public School District, said the sales would reduce costs the district currently carries.

"So when we can sell or make deals for the properties, they will come off of our books and we can save that money," Valenzuela said.

Under Arizona law, the district cannot sell the properties without voter approval. Valenzuela said getting that approval now would give the district flexibility if a buyer comes forward.

"That way, if a buyer does emerge in the future, we don't have to wait for the next election cycle to be able to negotiate and sell a property to an interested party that would fit the needs of the community and the district," Valenzuela said.

The issue has sparked concern in some neighborhoods — especially around Copper Creek Elementary, which is currently in a short-term 5-year lease to the Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind.

Read More: Arizona orders ASDB to revisit student placements after finding special education law violations

While the district is leasing Copper Creek to ASDB, the lease is renewable each year. The district says neither party is legally bound to renew it each year.

"We are very thrilled that we have a school like ASDB in place at Copper Creek because that's a school in the middle of a neighborhood and it stays true to kind of the mission of Amphi," Valenzuela said. "However, the district would have to look at each potential buyer and certainly consider the community in anything that were to happen."

When asked about the legal issues that ASBD is facing with the move to Copper Creek, the district said it was irrelevant to the current potential sale on the ballot.

"We are aware of it; however, it really has nothing to do with the Amphi district at all or the lease," Valenzuela said. "So that's something that ASDB is working through with their community."

Mark Platt, HOA president for the Copper Creek community, said residents are worried about what could replace the school.

"The HOA obviously is in charge of one of our main concerns is keeping property values high," Platt said. "So we're concerned about what might go into a building like that. Ultimately, as a resident, but then also as a member of the HOA, I think it being some kind of a learning institute like ASDB helps a lot."

Neighbor Kat Smith shared the same sentiment, saying she hopes the property continues to serve an educational purpose.

"So I really would love to advocate that it becomes some sort of amazing educational institute, regardless of what educational institute it is that adds value to a neighborhood, community, and safety," Smith said. "We just need to promote having a more multi-generational Oro Valley."

A "Yes" vote would give the district authority to sell the buildings in the future.

A "No" vote would prevent Amphi from making any long-term sales, leaving the district responsible for the buildings' care.