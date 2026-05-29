Your virtual deadbolt: Fraud Notify, free electronic alert system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s a growing problem in Pima County— Someone is trying to forge documents or steal your home title.

For most people, their home is their biggest investment.

You can protect yourself by registering with Fraud Notify.It’s an alert system offered by the Pima County Recorder’s Office.

KGUN 9 Register through Pima County Recorder's Office

Pima County Recorder, Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, explained how it works.

She said when a document matching your registered name is filed, the Fraud Notify system emails you details such as the document type, recorded date, and a link to view the official filing.

KGUN 9 Free electronic alert

“We recommend that you keep an eye on your property and sign up to find out if anyone is recording anything in your name,” said Cazares-Kelly.

She explained it’s a two-part process.

About 12,500 people have registered for Fraud Notify, but only about 7,500 people have completed the process since it started in 2022.

Registering is simple. Click here to begin the process.

There you will find a video that will walk you through the entire process.

It’s important to note, Fraud Notify does not prevent fraud from happening, but acts as a monitoring tool to alert you if someone attempts to forge documents or steal your home title.

“It is a growing problem in Pima County and across the nation,” she said.

Once you register, if you believe you are a victim of fraud, contact law enforcement.

The Pima County Recorder’s Office does not investigate alleged fraud.

The recorder also recommends, if you’re making changes to your property, speak to a legal consultant.