World Cup watch parties bring Tucson community together at Lost Barrio Gallery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The FIFA World Cup is bringing Tucson residents together to watch soccer and celebrate community, with local businesses like the Lost Barrio Gallery opening their doors as gathering spaces for fans.

The World Cup only comes around once every four years, and Tucson is making the most of it.

Victor Cruz and Cristian Roles are among the fans packing watch parties across the city. For them, the tournament is about more than just the games.

"Amazingly, it makes a difference," Cruz said. The community enjoys the watch parties in Tucson. We all can be all together."

The two are big fans of Lionel Messi and were watching Argentina's match against Cape Verde.

"It's going great. Argentina's winning, so Messi scoring this much makes for an amazing game," Cruz said. It's amazing, watching the camaraderie that all this is bringing to everywhere, around America, Mexico, Canada, all of it," Roles said.

That community spirit is exactly what inspired Lost Barrio Gallery owners Gerardo Olmedo and Alejandra Montano to host the watch parties at their shop.

"It's every four years, and the fact that we love soccer that much, that's why we invited everyone here," Olmedo said.

"We just find ways to come together and to bring people together," Montano said.

Community member Annalise Mendoza said the energy at the watch parties reflects something deeper about Tucson.

"We're very passionate about everything that we love, and it's just been so exciting, and I really feel like the World Cup is bringing our community together," Mendoza said.

Community member Gabe Romero summed up what many at the watch party were feeling.

"And you're just seeing like, you know, the world's healing through soccer right now. I think that's really cool," Romero said.