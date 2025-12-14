Winter Haven lights up the community this holiday season

The first day of Winter Haven's annual holiday celebration brought families together for a cherished tradition that has been lighting up the community for over 75 years.

The Winter Haven holiday display features more than 200 magical homes where residents create spectacular holiday displays for two weeks during the season. This year, the event continues to draw visitors from across the region to experience the festive atmosphere and participate in beloved traditions.

The centerpiece that captures many visitors' attention is the Wishing Tree, where more than 3,000 people come each Christmas, for 26 years now, to add chain links containing their wishes for the new year. The tradition has become a meaningful ritual for families who return annually.

"I think coming back every year to the Wishing Tree is really exciting because it causes us to reflect on our wishes from previous years and think about like what has happened and how our lives have changed from year to year," Wishmakers Hannah Hopkins & Kaityln Timmerman said.

Friends Soelle Arnett and Hudson Radford shared their approach to the tradition.

"We made our own link. So we linked all of ours together just so the wish becomes true. We're very into manifesting for our futures," Radford said.

The annual celebration draws more than 200,000 visitors each year. Community partners, including Tucson Electric Power & the Community Food Bank help the neighborhood bring the holiday cheer every year. The Community Food Bank takes donations throughout the event, collecting thousands of dollars and pounds of food for families in need during the holiday season.

Families can be seen throughout the decorated neighborhood with children smiling as they take in the festive displays that light up entire blocks. The combination of holiday spirit, community tradition, and charitable giving creates an atmosphere that embodies the season's meaning for visitors of all ages.

Winter Haven will be every night from 6 P.M to 10 P.M. from Dec. 13th to Dec. 27th.