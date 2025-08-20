Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
What's in the box: Tucson opening time capsule from 1976

Tucson Museum of Art unboxing a piece of our city from the '70s to celebrate Tucson 250th
Kyler Van Vliet
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Museum of Art is taking Tucson back in time to celebrate 250+ years of the city.

The museum is opening a time capsule Wednesday early evening with a glimpse into life in the 1970s.

The original time capsule was buried on December 11, 1976 with artifacts and memorabilia pointing to Tucson's heritage.

Museum officials could not tell KGUN 9 what is in the time capsule. The reveal is at 4:30 p.m.

