What's in the box: Tucson opening time capsule from 1976

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Museum of Art is taking Tucson back in time to celebrate 250+ years of the city.
The museum is opening a time capsule Wednesday early evening with a glimpse into life in the 1970s.
The original time capsule was buried on December 11, 1976 with artifacts and memorabilia pointing to Tucson's heritage.
Museum officials could not tell KGUN 9 what is in the time capsule. The reveal is at 4:30 p.m.
