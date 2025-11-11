What you need to know about Tucson's Veterans Day Parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 106th Tucson Veterans Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. in Downtown Tucson, but road closures start as early as 9 a.m. for staging.

This year's parade is organized with help from The American Legion. Organizers say parade-goers can expect a procession of classic cars, old military vehicles and veterans from all branches of the military.

The mornings starts with a breakfast hosted by The American Legion for the veterans honored in the parade. 1,160 people registered to walk in the parade along with 54 different groups.

They're expecting between 5,000 and 7,000 spectators to line the streets for this year's parade.

If you're heading through Downtown Tucson or looking to watch the parade check out the route here:

City of Tucson

The Parade starts at Granda Ave. and Alameda St. before circling the Tucson Convention Center and returning back to the starting point.

At 9 a.m. roads will close around the staging area:

Granada Avenue from Franklin Street to Congress Street

Westbound Congress Street from Stone Avenue to westbound I-10 Frontage Road

At 10:30 a.m., additional road closures will be in place:

Church Avenue from Cushing Street to Congress Street

Cushing Street from Granada Avenue to Church Avenue

Eastbound Broadway Boulevard / Congress Street from westbound I-10 Frontage Road to Church Avenue

Cushing Street/Granada Avenue from westbound I-10 Frontage Road to Congress Street



All closures will reopen when the final parade participants pass. The City of Tucson says that should be before 1 p.m..