Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

What you need to know about Tucson's Veterans Day Parade

The 106th annual Tucson Veterans Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, closing some streets downtown
The 106th annual Tucson Veterans Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, closing some streets downtown.
What you need to know about Tucson's Veterans Day Parade
Veterans Day Parade
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 106th Tucson Veterans Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. in Downtown Tucson, but road closures start as early as 9 a.m. for staging.

This year's parade is organized with help from The American Legion. Organizers say parade-goers can expect a procession of classic cars, old military vehicles and veterans from all branches of the military.

The mornings starts with a breakfast hosted by The American Legion for the veterans honored in the parade. 1,160 people registered to walk in the parade along with 54 different groups.

They're expecting between 5,000 and 7,000 spectators to line the streets for this year's parade.

If you're heading through Downtown Tucson or looking to watch the parade check out the route here:

Tucson Veterans Day Parade Route

The Parade starts at Granda Ave. and Alameda St. before circling the Tucson Convention Center and returning back to the starting point.

At 9 a.m. roads will close around the staging area:

  • Granada Avenue from Franklin Street to Congress Street
  • Westbound Congress Street from Stone Avenue to westbound I-10 Frontage Road

At 10:30 a.m., additional road closures will be in place:

  • Church Avenue from Cushing Street to Congress Street
  • Cushing Street from Granada Avenue to Church Avenue
  • Eastbound Broadway Boulevard / Congress Street from westbound I-10 Frontage Road to Church Avenue
  • Cushing Street/Granada Avenue from westbound I-10 Frontage Road to Congress Street

All closures will reopen when the final parade participants pass. The City of Tucson says that should be before 1 p.m..

——
Alex Dowd is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9, where her work combines her two favorite hobbies: talking to new people and learning about the community around her. Her goal is to eventually meet every single person in Tucson. Share your story ideas with Alex via email, alex.dowd@kgun9.com, or connecting on Instagram or X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism