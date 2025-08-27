'We're all shocked and saddened' Tucson Bishop responds to Minneapolis tragedy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — What was meant to be an exciting first week of school has been overshadowed by tragedy.

Two children are dead and 17 are injured after a shooting this morning during mass at a catholic school in Minneapolis.

While the tragedy happened hundreds of miles away, it hit close to home for catholic families here in Tucson.

Officials say the 23-year-old shooter had a pistol, rifle and shotgun on him and shot through church windows towards the children sitting in the pews.

14 of the 17 injured are children and are expected to survive, according to officials.

I spoke with Bishop Gerald Kicanas, Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Tucson, about how they are responding locally. He says while no community ever expects this type of violence, it's a reminder to be aware of our surroundings and assures the diocese is focused on the safety of students and educators here at catholic schools.

Bishop Kicanas immediately expressed his shock and sadness over the loss of children's lives.

"We can never predict that these things will not happen, but we have to do our very best to make sure that we're on top of things and able to respond immediately were something to happen," he said.

Bishop Kicanas says just yesterday the diocese held a training for principals and pastors about school safety to raise awareness about what they can do in case of a serious safety situation.

“Most of our catholic schools celebrate mass on occasion in the church, and I know one of our parishes is actually moving their mass from the church to the school, so there is more protection where there's someone to come and enter the church," he said.

He reassures families that the diocese shares their concerns and is committed to safety.

Services dedicated to the children and families involved in this tragedy are planned for later this week.

St. Pius X is holding a Mass of offering for the families and victims on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. The church is located at 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo.