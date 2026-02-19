Warm Meals and New Hope: Ward 3 Warming Center gives resources to the community

Community members in Midtown & Northside are tackling homelessness with the help of the Ward 3 Warming Center, which is working to help people find stable housing, relief, and give them the chance to change their lives for the better.

Tree Lafferty has gone decades without a stable home, living on the streets for over 30 years. Finding a space where she felt safe was tough as a former addict, she explains.

"I've been homeless on and off for almost all my adult life," Lafferty said.

Lafferty eventually turned to the Ward 3 Warming Center and its caretaker, Angela Murphy, for help.

"And I started showing up every day," Lafferty said. "Angela, she just, she introduced me to the right people."

Angela Murphy runs the Ward 3 Warming Center. She says it's more than just a spot for people to get a warm meal and clothes. It helps people find housing, offers job resources, and rehab recommendations for addiction, among other services.

"We've really been able to see a lot of people make it off the streets this year," Murphy said.

Tree isn't the only one getting support. Martin Cruz and his dog "Unique" couldn't find a shelter that would take animals. The warming center took them in and helped get Martin help.

"You know, there aren't many places like that where you can bring your companion with you, you know," Cruz said. "And it was kind of rough, but it was doable. And it's because of her, pretty much, that I'm clean and sober, and I'm still continuing that path with my sobriety."

Like Lafferty, Cruz also got clean and is hoping to take advantage of his newfound sobriety as she has.

"I will never be an outdoor homeless again because of Angela," Lafferty said. "And she keeps saying, Tree, you did the work. But the fact is, without the resources that Angela gave me, it wouldn't have happened."

The Ward 3 Warming Center is open from Monday to Friday from 5 AM-9 AM until March 13th.

The center is accepting donations at the Ward 3 office.