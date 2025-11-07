Ward 6 prepares for transition as Schubert readies new staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Tucson prepares for a new political era in Ward 6, incoming City Councilmember-elect Miranda Schubert is set to bring in a completely new staff when she takes office next month.

Outgoing Councilmember Karin Uhlich, who has represented the midtown ward for the past two years after being appointed to fill Steve Kozachik’s seat, announced in her most recent newsletter that her entire staff would be turning over once Schubert takes office on Dec. 2.

For Diana Amado, Uhlich’s chief of staff and a longtime city employee, the transition is an emotional one.

“This is definitely bittersweet, definitely for me,” Amado said.

Amado has worked in the Ward 6 office for 14 years and is the last remaining member of Uhlich’s staff still in the office.

“I’m here by myself, everyone else was offered jobs and they needed to move on,” she said.

While many of Uhlich’s staff members have accepted new positions elsewhere in city government, Amado will remain to help ensure a smooth handoff to the new team. Schubert, who won her seat in the August primary election, said the process has already been a collaborative one.

“There’s gonna be a lot of overlap and a very soft transition from Karin’s team to ours,” Schubert said. “We are in active communication already daily.”

Uhlich echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the importance of a seamless transition for constituents.

“In this case, what we’re doing is making sure that we onboard people that Miranda selects for her team as soon as they are available,” Uhlich said. “So some will start in the next couple of weeks.”

For Schubert, a University of Arizona academic advisor and longtime community advocate, maintaining strong constituent services will be key as she steps into the role.

“Follow up will be incredibly important,” she said. “Making sure that people get answers and don’t feel like they need to chase after us to get information. Constituent services is my highest priority.”

Schubert and her new team will officially take over the Ward 6 office on Dec. 2, the same day she is sworn into office.