Ward 6 chill space opens in Tucson to offer cooling resources to the community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Ward 6 office in midtown Tucson has opened a new chill space this summer, offering residents more than just a place to escape the heat.

The cooling center provides free water, snacks, and air conditioning, along with hygiene products and free showers for anyone who needs to freshen up after spending time in the sun.

Ward 6 Councilmember Miranda Schubert and aide Victoria DeVasto say the space is designed to be a first step toward connecting vulnerable people with the help and resources they need.

DeVasto said the current system is falling short.

"The existing services and social safety net that we have right now for people who are vulnerable to the extreme heat that is only getting worse in Tucson every year, it's just not enough."

Schubert said leaders need to think creatively to protect people from the heat.

"So I really think that we need to be thinking outside the box as leaders to figure out more ways to take care of people and to prevent heat-related illness and death."

The chill space is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, all summer long.