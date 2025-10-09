Village for homeless women coming to Grant Rd.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A site designed to give homeless women a safe place to live away from the streets is coming together on Tucson’s Grant Road.

Behind the screened off fences along Grant Road there is a city approved site to temporarily house vulnerable homeless women. But the issue for people in the neighborhood is it is not a site they necessarily approved of.

In about a week, the area inside the fence will become Star Village, with tents where 25 women can live in safety, plus places to clean up and connect with social services— to transform life on the street into a stable, sober life with housing and healthcare.

It’s on land the city owns, in a commercial zone on Grant.

Some people who live nearby say the city chose the site and committed to the project without letting them know in advance.

At Tucson Tool Shop, Billy Hill, Junior says he heard about Star Village from his mother, not the city, but he thinks it will be a good thing if it’s managed well.

“I realize that there's an issue with homelessness here in the city, and that it does need to be addressed and taken care of, and I support that. I just hadn't, I hadn't heard anything about it before it went up.”

Primavera Foundation will manage Star Village. It has long experience helping people escape life on the streets.

Primavera CEO Tisha Tallman says the community will be able to report any problems they have with Star Village in a structured conflict resolution process.

Women approved to live at Star Village will be screened ahead of time. They must not be a registered sex offender or in an active mental health crisis.

Weapons, drugs or alcohol will not be allowed.

Unauthorized visitors will be forbidden.

Residents will have a 9pm curfew.

There will be surveillance cameras on site.

“We'll also have people on site. We’lll be staffed 24/7 at the site. It’s really designed to keep those who are in the facility feeling safe and secure. And we've been in constant communication with 311, 911, TPD, TFD, public safety, and various departments within the city.”

Primavera says donations like this are a measure of community support for Star Village.

After it’s open for a year, if Star Village is judged a success it may expand.