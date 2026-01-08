Vigil to be held in downtown for ICE's victim Renee Nicole Good

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local organizations like Defend Tucson / Tucson Se Defiende (DTTSD) and Coalición de Derechos Humanos are holding a vigil for Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) victim, Renee Nicole Good.

Good was shot and killed in her car by an ICE agent Wednesday morning in Minneapolis that has sparked public outcry nationwide, resisting ICE in their communities.

The vigil will be held Thurs. Jan. 8, at 7 p.m., in downtown Tucson at the El Tiradito Wishing Shrine — 418 S. Main Ave.

