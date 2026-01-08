Tucson protesters gather in solidarity with Minneapolis after ICE shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Protesters gathered in downtown Tucson to stand in solidarity with Minneapolis and resist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in their communities.

Organizations like Party for Socialism and Liberation called on community members to come together for an emergency protest after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minnesota Wednesday morning.

Despite the pouring rain, people showed up.

Aurora Ramirez, organizer with Party for Socialism and Liberation says enough is enough.

"This kind of just goes to show that the community does not want ICE in our cities," Aurora Ramirez said. "What happened today is emblematic of ICE's terror on all communities. We've seen it here even in Tucson and so the community is showing up today to demand an end to mass deportations and demand that ICE leave our cities."

Signs reading "Justice for Renee Nicole Good" were held alongside others that read "From Tucson to Minneapolis, Stop ICE Terror."

Ramirez says elected officials need to listen to the community.

She says when people stand together, they can make a difference.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.