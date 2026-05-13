UPDATE: Pima County Board of Supervisors declines to remove Sheriff Chris Nanos from office

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday night to keep Sheriff Chris Nanos in office, instead referring any allegations of perjury to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes' office; however, board members made clear they remain concerned about his conduct.

District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott made the motion to end the proceedings.

"I move that we take no action to declare the office of sheriff vacant, nor to move to the removal of the sheriff."

The board voted in favor of the motion.

The decision came after an ongoing debate over Nanos' work history, his tenure running the Pima County Sheriff's Department, and his interactions with federal immigration officials.

Leading up to the meeting, the board had a list of questions for Nanos. He answered them in a 24-page letter.

Read More: Pima Supervisors list the questions they’re requiring Sheriff to answer

One of the biggest concerns was whether he lied about his time at the El Paso Police Department. Nanos had been suspended multiple times during his time in El Paso before resigning, but still passed the Arizona vetting process to become an officer.

In his letter to the board, he said he thought the question on work history in a lawsuit deposition was only referring to his time in Arizona, during which he had never been suspended.

When asked about suspending Lt. Heather Lappin while she was running against him, Nanos responded that she broke department policy and that her suspension had been approved by a panel that included the Sheriff's command staff, members of a citizens review board, and an attorney from the Pima County Attorney's office.

Lappin later appealed the suspension, which Sheriff Nanos says was unsuccessful.

When questioned about exceeding the Pima County Sheriff's Department's budget, Nanos claims that the 2 times he was over budget were due to pay raises and budget cuts the board had approved. He also reminded the board that in 5 budget years, he spent less than his full budget three times.

On the question of working with federal agencies, while Nanos never explicitly addressed it in his letter, he says deputies do not hold people suspected of immigration violations for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. However, deputies do refer calls involving immigration to ICE and Border Patrol.

The board acknowledged reviewing Nanos' responses, and sought legal counsel before making a decision.

"Those responses were submitted, those responses were reviewed, and our legal counsel has informed us of the limits of this board's authority to pursue any further action."

While the board is limited on any legal action they can take against Nanos, they are now calling on Nanos to rebuild community trust and re-establish confidence in his leadership.

"What is most important now...is that the sheriff take immediate action to repair the extraordinary climate of distrust in the community," Scott said.

"Leadership from the sheriff is so important. And what I hope is in the path ahead is true leadership that looks out for the folks he serves," District 3 Supervisor Jennifer Allen said.

\