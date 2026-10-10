University of Arizona faculty leader says fraternity suspension is a start, but more change needed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona’s decision to suspend fraternity activities is drawing support from a faculty leader and at least one student, though both say the move may not be enough to address concerns about student safety.

Dr. Leila Hudson, chair of the university’s Faculty Senate, said she agrees with the administration’s decision to suspend fraternity activities following reports of misconduct involving Greek life.

“I agree with the administration that the ability to operate is a privilege,” Hudson said.

The university announced the interim suspension Oct. 5, after the Dean of Students Office reported investigating multiple misconduct allegations involving nearly half of the university’s 21 Interfraternity Council chapters.

The allegations include physical assault, hazing, drug and alcohol violations, and creating unsafe environments for students, according to the university’s announcement, reported by Scripps News Co.

Hudson said the suspension caught her by surprise, but the broader concerns surrounding fraternities were not unexpected.

“We had heard the steady drum beat of stories and rumors one hears every single year about Greek Life,” Hudson said.

Her comments come as university officials face renewed scrutiny over how fraternity organizations are monitored and held accountable. The suspension followed earlier disciplinary actions and warnings from university President Suresh Garimella about misconduct reported during the spring semester.

In her letter to the IFL, Dean of Students Chrissy Lieberman said the number and severity of cases had overwhelmed her office’s investigative capacity.

Fraternity chapter advisers have been required to meet with the dean before organizations can resume activities, with additional meetings planned to reinforce accountability.

Hudson said she supports the university’s response so far but believes students could push administrators to take additional steps to address the underlying problems.

“Gen Z knows that this behavior is not acceptable. They have an entirely different level of sophistication when it comes to mental health, peer pressure, the effects of bullying,” Hudson said.

Anj Bailey, a University of Arizona freshman, shared Hudson’s view that the suspension is a necessary first step, but that broader changes within fraternities are needed to protect students.

“I think that it’s a start, I don’t think that it’s enough. I think that there are systemic changes that need to happen within these organizations to keep students safe,” Bailey said.

The university’s response comes amid continued national attention on hazing and other forms of misconduct within college Greek life. The university maintains a public record of fraternity and sorority disciplinary actions and investigations, allowing students and community members to review reported violations and sanctions.

For Hudson, the university’s next steps should prioritize safety across the entire campus community, rather than focusing exclusively on fraternity organizations.

“Ideally, everyone of our 50 thousand some students, can have that kind of a safe space and a feeling of community,” Hudson said.

The university’s suspension marks an effort to address the ongoing allegations while administrators review cases and work with fraternity advisers. Whether those measures lead to broader changes within Greek life remains to be seen.

As the university continues its investigations, Hudson’s comments underscore the challenge facing administrators: maintaining opportunities for students to build connections and community while ensuring that those organizations operate responsibly and do not put students at risk.