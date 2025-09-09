United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona to launch Meals for Life with help from Arby’s Cares

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A partnership between Arby’s Cares and United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona is tackling hunger while creating job opportunities for people with disabilities.

The program, called Meals for Life, is based out of UCP’s on-site café. Each week, nearly 70 people will prepare and deliver homemade meals to seniors and community members with disabilities. Participants in UCP’s Work Ability Program also gain hands-on training in food preparation, logistics, and customer service.

“This is a way for people to explore different careers through work-based learning opportunities,” said Vanessa Zuber, statewide director of employment services for UCP.

Arby’s Cares has supported UCP for more than a decade, raising more than $1 million across Southern Arizona. Four participants from UCP’s program have already been hired at local Arby’s restaurants.

Meals for Life officially launches in early October and will serve about 70 meals a week. Organizers are also working with the city to expand the program to serve people experiencing homelessness.