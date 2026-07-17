Unions rally in Tucson as thousands of Arizonans face healthcare & Medicaid cuts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson community members and unions from across the country gathered to demand healthcare solutions as federal Medicaid cuts from the Big Beautiful Bill threaten coverage for hundreds of thousands of Arizonans.

Arizonans carry an estimated combined medical debt of $2.4 billion, according to the Arizona Governor's Office. More than 15% of Arizonans are living with some type of medical debt.

With cuts to Medicare and Medicaid this year, unions from across the country met in Tucson to rally for a solution.

The group Families Over Billionaires, an activist group that has been on tour across the U.S. called for a town hall in Tucson, saying more families are struggling to pay medical bills and losing access to healthcare.

Community member Christy Friski says she has been fighting for care for years.

"I've been jumping through hoops for access, co-pays, no money to be made just because I was born with epilepsy," Friski said.

Friski says changes in doctors and Medicare have left her without consistent care for her epilepsy and hearing issues, and the costs keep growing.

"I've been paying out of pocket, on a credit card, building up the credit card bill," Friski said.

Friski says she was also recently diagnosed with skin cancer but hasn't been able to start treatment.

"You don't feel like you count. You know, you don't get anywhere," Friski said.

The Big Beautiful Bill has enacted several changes affecting Medicaid enrollment and state funding, including new work requirements and verification checks that have changed eligibility. The bill is expected to cut Medicaid funding by more than $600 billion.

The University of Arizona Center for Rural Health says more than 300,000 Arizonans could lose coverage.

Healthcare worker Kara Manuel says some patients are skipping care to avoid more debt.

"So they're, like, getting these infections that are, like, causing more problems to their bodies," Manuel said.

Families Over Billionaires says it is hearing stories like these across the country on this tour. The group's executive director, Kristen Crowell, addressed the crowd after a long trip through the U.S.

"There's no excuse anymore in this country to give billionaires and the ultra-rich and corporations tax dollars when our communities are asking for basic things like food and housing and health care," Kristen said.