Two python snakes stolen from midtown pet store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s not your typical theft. Tucson police are searching for the people accused of stealing two python snakes from a midtown pet store. The theft happened Monday at Desert Pet Center.

Police say the suspects are an adult man and woman who were with several children in a wagon.

Desert Pet Center Suspects on March 23 entering the store.

One of the owners of the store, Jennifer Sherry, said she just wants the snakes back.

"The cheapest one they took was $200," Sherry explains.

The surveillance footage appears to show a suspect put a snake into their purse.

Desert Pet Center Suspect appearing to put snake into purse.

"I feel bad for the kids," Sherry explains, as the footage reveals the adult suspects also had kids accompanying them.

"Now we're a little on edge," Sherry says, "we're an independent business and just trying to help our customers."

Sherry said ball pythons are generally calm, but they need a humid environment to stay healthy, which can be difficult to maintain in Arizona. "We want them to thrive. These snakes have a hard time shedding when the humidity is not right. If they don't shed right, they don't eat right. There's different things that go into the care of these snakes, so just getting them back would be the best thing."

Tucson police said the case has been assigned to Midtown Neighborhood Crimes detectives and remains under investigation.

Officers also said some photos circulating online may be from a different store, and they are still working to confirm which images and descriptions are connected to the Desert Pet Center incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tucson police or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.