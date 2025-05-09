Two arrested in Midtown shooting targeting police officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in which multiple gunshots were fired at a Tucson Police Officer's car, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona.

The shooting happened near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road on April 20, according to the press release.

The attorney's office says the police officer was wearing plain clothes and driving an unmarked city vehicle when he saw another car speeding. He started following it. At that point, someone leaned out of the back passenger window and started shooting at the officer's car.

The officer was not hurt. Marked police cars arrived and tried to stop the suspect vehicle. They were unable to, and lost sight of it.

The Tucson Police Department said at least one unoccupied vehicle was shot in a post on X on the night of the shooting.

Detectives arrested 19-year-olds Hassan Omar Kassim and Alexandra Brooke Wisdom in connection with the shooting on Tuesday.

The attorney's office says Kassim was in the car at the time of the shooting, and Wisdom was in the car before and after, and drove and abandoned it.

Both are facing charges of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence, Aid and Abet, and Conspiracy to commit the same offense.