Shots fired at officers in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers from the Westside Community Response Team are searching for a suspect who fired shots at them while they were patrolling the Balboa Heights neighborhood Friday evening.

According to a post on Xby the Tucson Police Department, around 5 p.m., a suspect in a vehicle fired multiple rounds at an officer near West Jacinto Street and North Balboa Avenue.

No injuries were reported, but at least one unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire.

A large-scale search for the suspect vehicle extended into downtown Tucson but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information or a possible video of the incident is urged to call 911.